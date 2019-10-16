Re: the Oct. 13 article "OV police chief's successor still TBA."
There are three qualified internal candidates who are interested in becoming the next Oro Valley Police Chief. This would provide continuity. The Oro Valley City Council has an agreement for $24,000 with a firm who has found a total of six (6) police chiefs for cities in Arizona and other states. That's a lot of money for an inexperienced firm. No comment was made as to how satisfied the mayors and city councils of those cities are with their new chiefs recommended by the search firm.
Since the Oro Valley Police Department is functioning well, shouldn't someone qualified from that team continue this?
Pamela Farris
Oro Valley
