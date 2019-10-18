Surprise...Surprise...The Arizona University System has been converted, by the Arizona Board of Regents and their supporters, into a Business with an emphasis on maximizing profits/money-making; from tuition violation of the Arizona Constitution to vendor provided food services out of reach of many students who cannot afford the cost of eating on Campus.
The Faculty within the Arizona University System must speak out in opposition to this "Business Transformation" if they consider themselves Educators, or keep quiet because of retaliation that will jeopardize their jobs; mere cowards!!!
Vote...Vote the supporters of the academic destruction of the Arizona University System out of Public Office!!!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.