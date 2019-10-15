Maybe your printed edition should change to a weekly publication if you can't print final scores of games that end at 9 o'clock. Since moving to the Phoenix presses your printed papers leave much to be desired of a major publication. Do you ever wonder if your editorial bias could be the reason you can't afford to print a decent journal and you have to minimize expenses so much that you have moved to Phoenix? I think you will be pretty much gone in a year or two. So, too, your absentee owner.

Donald Janson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

