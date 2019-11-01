Greg,
Once again you have nailed the most perplexing and certainly ironic puzzle facing this year's Wildcats: the complete deevolution and demise of one of Arizona's most talented and promising football players, ever.
And as credible and principled journalists must do, you not only backed up your assertions objectively, with numbers (they still do not lie!), but respectfully and tactfully questioned and rebuked coaches Sumlin and Mazzone, who are ultimately responsible for this offensive (pun intended) mess this team finds itself in, again!
Greg, I sure hope those guys read your column and recalibrate their plan of attack, or again, all of us, players, students, coaches, and fans get to endure another quiet postseason.
And perhaps, worse, Khalil Tate, like so many other gifted and hopeful young men, will pass into that graveyard of coulda-shoulda-woulda college athletes.
Robert Feldman
Port St. Lucie, FL
Downtown
