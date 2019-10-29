Re: the Oct. 26 letter "We trust 18-year-olds to vote but not to smoke."
I go further than the letter writer and believe that adults aren't experts in a whole range of important life skills and knowledge - like diet, fluid intake, exercise, appropriate clothing, etc. Therefore all of these and many other aspects of life need to be controlled by experts for our own good! Who needs freedom and responsibility when you can have safety and security?
Isaac Pinkerton
Foothills
