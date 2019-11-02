Re: the Oct. 31 letter "Troubled by Sinema, who ran as a Democrat."
Thank you Ana for the link about Sen. Sinema, it was an interesting read. I voted against her for the very reasons outlined at the beginning of the article and her apparent conversions to credible Republican positions makes her a much more appealing candidate.
How confident can we be that she isn’t just positioning for votes rather than actually ‘seeing the light’?
Geoffrey Fox
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.