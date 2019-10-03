Today an announcement on a professional ball player negotiating a contract for 7 years at $215,000,000 or about $2.5 million dollars a month for 7 years. Here in Arizona "we" just can't find the money to pay our teachers....the people who teach our children to survive in the future world, a wage that they can live on. Less than $40K a year gross or about $3,333 dollars a month. Who are we as a "people" that pay ANYBODY $2.5 million a month and the teachers of their children barely a living wage! Shouldn't this be just the opposite?
roger engels
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.