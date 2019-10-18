Kudos to the Constables Bennett Bernal and Kristen Randall for showing heart and compassion to those in the community they serve that have fallen on hard times. The Constables alert those who are to be evicted a few days ahead so that they could have time to figure out their next step. They also provide information about services that may help. These peace officers could simply choose to show up, do their job and collect their pay check but instead they choose to make our community a better place than how they found it. Thank you!
Lily Cann
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.