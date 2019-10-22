We have been spending our winters in the Tucson area for the past 15 years, as have many of our retired friends from our state and many other states in the cold parts of the US. We have been following the discussion regarding Prop 205 to be on the ballot in November. If this initiative is passed by the voters, we will cease spending our winters in Tucson and we are very sure many of our winter snowbird friends will do the same. We do not intend to spend any winter vacation money in a "sanctuary city" anywhere in the United States. We would hope the voters will make a wise decision in regard to this issue.
Victor Hall
Green Valley
