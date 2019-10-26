Re: the Oct. 24 article "Regardless of Prop. 205 outcome, there is more that can be done."
I am sure that Mr. Geoff Boyce has real good intentions about immigration; but becoming a "Sanctuary City" is not the answer. Has anyone looked at Los Angeles, San Francisco or Seattle?? do you honestly think that those situations will not happen here in Tucson? slap your heels together and come back from OZ. What makes Tucson above Federal Law? Who is going to pay for needs of the influx of people coming to the Sanctuary City? My taxes are high enough. It also puts our Federally funded programs at risk of becoming no more. All the research & percentages sited look good on paper but what is not being considered are the variables and possibilities that can happen and will happen to this great city of ours. Mr. Boyce you state more can be done regardless, what are those things?and at what cost to the citizens of Tucson? what is the benefit of opening our city to others? if you have the answers please enlighten us all.
Anne-Marie Russell
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.