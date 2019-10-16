Re: the Oct. 14 article "A look at both sides of history, our role as Americans."
Absolutely outstanding article -- what kind of people are we indeed? This article should be read by every citizen -- and most particularly by every school child. Those who will shape the future must know the past, good and bad. Ignorance of the past combined with unfettered arrogance is not a good combination, as we are learning to increasing dismay every day. We as a country have yet to come to terms with the most unsavory aspects of our collective history -- our treatment of native americans, and our acceptance of slavery. Something tells me that recovering from the travesty that is the Trump presidency is going to require coming to grips with the sins of our past.
Lynn Nadel
Midtown
