Re: the Oct. 27 article "Rosemont takes steps to get past ruling that blocks mine."
"Soto said the Forest Service’s approval of the mine in June 2017 was “arbitrary and capricious.”
Nothing could be farther from the truth. The Forest Service has worked diligently on the Rosemont mine application for the better part of a decade.
It's really no longer a matter of different interpretations of the law. Rosemont is political now, some believe in development of natural resources, and some do not.
I do believe, and I'm pleased to learn that the company owning Rosemont is fighting to develop its property in an isolated, barely-inhabited part of our state.
I'm posting this letter via the copper wires in my home.
James Stewart
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.