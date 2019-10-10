Re: the Oct. 7 article "AZ official takes aim at efforts to hike age for smoking, vaping."
Choosing to not prevent death is illegal. By increasing the minimum age to 21 to purchase tobacco and vaping products we could prevent our youth from dying prematurely. Once vaping was introduced as a “healthier” alternative to smoking cigarettes numerous vape shops popped up in Tucson, where people that are of the age of 18 and older could hang out. Furnished with comfortable recliners and flat screens showing movies on demand, the shops also allowed its prospective customers to choose and sample from an array of vape pen styles and candy-flavored cartridges, which could be customized to have more or less nicotine. The vaping industry specifically caters to our younger population and has demonstrated to be a significant health risk. Vaping has been linked to recent deaths from pulmonary related complications around the nation, many of which were teenagers below the age of 18.
Stephanie Serrano
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.