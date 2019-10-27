I’d like to address Tim Steller’s and Steve Farley’s recent criticisms of Regina Romero’s mayoral campaign. They bemoan the “dark money” from progressive advocacy groups like Planned Parenthood, Chispa, and Mi Familia Vota. Steller's article insinuates that Regina hinted at a quid pro quo when she said “You’re going to be part of the decision-making process from now on” at the victory party. That is a blatant misrepresentation of her message. She was simply celebrating the fact that these underrepresented communities are finally becoming less underrepresented.
These organizations aren’t corporate PACs trying to eliminate regulations, or developers trying to influence zoning laws. They’re just people who share Regina’s progressive values of environmental preservation, economic equality, and well funded public education. Like many of us, they are inspired by the idea of a progressive woman of color becoming the mayor of Tucson. There’s nothing dark about that.
Ed Hendel
West side
