Re: the Oct. 10 article "$600M transit center deal going before City Council."
An 8-story greenhouse in the middle of the desert?! Completely wrong for Tucson! This building should be built using passive solar architecture. It should be covered on the South side with a "solar skin" (photovoltaics) and a solar array on the roof. There should be cisterns on all sides to harvest rainwater. And eight stories is too high. We do not have the water to support unchecked growth. How much AC would it take to cool this building during our long, hot summer. All new buildings must use renewables and be built to conserve energy. Anything else is utterly irresponsible and self-destructive. We are so lucky to have the climate that we do have. Let us not destroy what we have left.
Barbara Kausen
West side
