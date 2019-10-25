Re: the oct. 24 article "Tucson tobacco ordinance may be a precursor to statewide law."
Well, well, well. So, the Tucson City Council voted raise the age to purchase tobacco products (and eCigarettes) to 21. If you are in Tucson, you cannot purchase tobacco products or eCigarettes at 18, but you can enlist in the military and go to fight for our country.
Just don't think that by doing that you can now come back and buy tobacco products. I get that tobacco usage amongst youth is bad, but this is ridiculous. For the record, I have never been a smoker or eCigarette user.
Jon Hurtado
Northwest side
