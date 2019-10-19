Re: the Oct. 13 article "Ariz. high court: TUSD's Sedgwick hid past behavior on bar application."
I was very disappointed to read the article about Ms. Sedgwick's personal business related to her being admitted to the Arizona Bar. The various incidents included were simply inflammatory not news worthy.
As a homeowner, a public school teacher in TUSD I notice that Ms. Sedgwick has gone out of her way over the years to be open minded ,very dedicated and active board member. She has taken her own time & energy to go to hundreds of school events during the school day, evenings and on weekends. She 's a hands on leader who cares by her participation.
I do not care about her past. Most people who didn't enter a convent or monastery have a past, it's part of life. To drum up all of her drama reads more like a low grade tabloid article not a news organization.
Please focus on some of our community issues such as; homelessness, drug addiction, sex-trafficking, and social ills that affect the citizens of this community and our quality of life.
Christina Benitez
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.