Letter: Re: the Sept. 11. article “Letters to the Editor: Sept. 11”

I am disappointed and dismayed by the failure of the Regional Transportation Authority to follow through on its obligations and complete the projects it promised the voters in 2006, especially the reconstruction of a Silverbell Road as a desert parkway. The unreconstructed section of Silverbell Rd between Tucson and Marana is dangerous for nearby residents and other users. The recent development of a large distribution center at Ina Rd and Silverbell Rd will only exacerbate any already bad situation. There has been more than enough time and opportunity to plan for the current shortfall and to take corrective action. The RTA has fallen down and broken faith with the voters. It does not deserve to exist as presently constituted. The State of Arizona should assume control of the RTA and cause the completion of the projects as promised 16 years ago. No RTA Next. Silverbell, Now.