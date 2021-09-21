 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 12. article “5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 38-14 loss to San Diego State”
My takeaway was the SDS game was over in the first half of the first quarter after three quick scores by the Aztecs.

Long runs by Bell and Bellington virtually untouched, then a blocked punt and a score made it 21 zip. It didn't help that the offense couldn't match this outburst, but the defense just can't start a game this flat. They started flat

against BYU, and in both games recovered too late. Perhaps defensive All-Americans, Hunley and Cecil, were

much better on the field than getting troops up for the fray.

But the worst is yet to come. The PAC-12 is much improved. First, UCLA beat LSU, then Oregon beat Ohio State in

Columbus this week, and narrow losses by Cal to TCU in Waco and Colorado holding Texas A&M without a touchdown until the last two minutes, losing 10-7, spells some deep trouble for the rest of the schedule. There

will be long odds against the Cats for the season, and rightfully so.

John Schmidt

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

