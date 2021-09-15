 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 13. article “Letters to the Editor Sept. 13”
Re: the Sept. 13 letter "Thanks a lot, anti-vaxxers."

I agree with the gentleman in Benson, there are many who do not want to take the vaccine for whatever reasons, then end up sick with Covid, Why ? Your selfish actions by not getting vaccinated are causing to many problems throughout the healthcare system. The hospital staff are overworked due to individuals who refused to take the Covid shot. Accidents, stroke or heart attack patients, etc and their families are left wondering, and even waiting for a free bed for their love ones. I understand small children etc. are exempt, for those unvaccinated individuals who are perfectly healthy you should be setting a good example for others by getting your Covid shot, helping our country to get back to normal instead of thinking of yourselves. I am Kidney Transplant, I had my Covid shot in April. I am careful to not get around individuals who have not had the shot. Please do your part, you could be saving a family member by getting your shot.

Sonia Heindel

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

