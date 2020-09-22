Letter: Re: the Sept. 14. article “Tucson's The Rogue Theatre trailblazes an answer to live shows amid COVID-19”

I had the great honor of attending the Rogue Theater's performance of Arthur Miller's " View from the Bridge" on Friday evening. It was spellbinding and here is why. The cast was all wearing skin toned masks. All facial features were obscured. That symbol alone created a sense of solidarity for those of us in the audience, also equipped with masks. But with all these expressionless faces, a new art form emerged: the power of the word that succinctly addresses issues of womanhood, sexuality and community. Bravo, for taking theater to the next level, mask or not.
Shirley Wagner
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
