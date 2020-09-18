Letter: Re: the Sept. 14. article “Twelve former UA athletes support claims of abusive, neglectful practices in track program”

Re: the Sept. 13 article "Re: the Sept."
What has UofA said or responded as to how they will rectify the situation? What has UofA done to help these students? It seems the UofA has ignored the entire situation of their not so subtle intimidation and lack of action. I suggest these student track athletes have grounds for a lawsuit against the UofA track program, the coaches involved, and the UofA administration.
Edward Jennings
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!