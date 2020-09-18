 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 14. article “Twelve former UA athletes support claims of abusive, neglectful practices in track program”
Letter: Re: the Sept. 14. article "Twelve former UA athletes support claims of abusive, neglectful practices in track program"

What has UofA said or responded as to how they will rectify the situation? What has UofA done to help these students? It seems the UofA has ignored the entire situation of their not so subtle intimidation and lack of action. I suggest these student track athletes have grounds for a lawsuit against the UofA track program, the coaches involved, and the UofA administration.

Edward Jennings

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

