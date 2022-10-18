Letter: Re: the Sept. 15. article “Letters to the Editor: Sept. 15”

Agree with Patricia Howell. The new page is terrible! Our favorite comics are gone and the substitutions are awful!
Can hardly read the comics because they are too small. Please bring back two pages of comics! Sometimes it seems you are trying to alienate your loyal subscribers. It's bad enough when we have to read the current news a day late because the paper is not locally printed.. At least keep us entertained with the comics we look forward to for stress relief!
Valerie Golembiewski
Southeast side
