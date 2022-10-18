 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Re: the Sept. 15. article “Letters to the Editor: Sept. 15”

  • Comments

Agree with Patricia Howell. The new page is terrible! Our favorite comics are gone and the substitutions are awful!

Can hardly read the comics because they are too small. Please bring back two pages of comics! Sometimes it seems you are trying to alienate your loyal subscribers. It's bad enough when we have to read the current news a day late because the paper is not locally printed.. At least keep us entertained with the comics we look forward to for stress relief!

Valerie Golembiewski

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News