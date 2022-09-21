 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 17. article “Letters to the Editor: Sept. 17”

The changes you have brought to the comics page are a joke, and not a funny one.

Where is Mutts, the best comic you had? Where is the Cryptoquip? You only left one Sudoku, and not the best one. Two of the comics you choose to publish aren't even being written any more, taking up 20% of what you're printing.

I also take issue with the size you are printing the comics. Am I supposed to use a magnifying glass?

One other thing: why do you say on your opinion page that we can "find more letters to the editor at tucson.com/opinion? I have gone there and the only letters I see are the ones you have already printed, nothing new.

John Wheeler

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

