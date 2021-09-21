Letter: Re: the Sept. 19. article “Greg Hansen: Apathy toward UA program makes loss to NAU hurt less than it should”

There’s no doubt about it, the defense is going to have to carry Arizona this year and that means having a standard of allowing no more than 13 points a game to give our team a chance to win. We need defensive players with “Giant Chips” on their shoulders, playing over their heads and out of their minds. They need to bring it every game, with hard-nosed, hard hitting, Chuck Cecil, ByronEvans, Teddy Bruschi style all out attacking on defense with rotations of players so that when one group is tired the next comes in to “Give’em Hell.” Coach the reality is that the “flexbone” needs to be built in as part of your offense and used situationally. Make the other team beat us. Coach, this year it has to be defense first and grind it out offense playing smart field position football. I’m not apathetic about Arizona football, 0 -15 is old news, build a hard-hitting solid defense, the “W’s” will come.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.