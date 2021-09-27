 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 19. article “Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 21-19 loss to NAU”
You have a 14 game losing streak, so you start a true freshman at quarterback? That proved to be a mistake. Does Coach Fisch realize he’s no longer in the NFL? There’s no preseason, all college games count! Sumlin was a horrible hire, Fisch is starting to look that way. Notre Dame hired Charlie Weis from the NFL and the Irish lost to Navy, snapping a long winning streak. He was eventually fired. Hope Fisch doesn’t repeat what happened to Weis. Fisch should have to apologize to all UA students & alumni for this embarrassing loss. If only RichRod could have kept it in his pants, he could at least beat ASWho periodically & he didn’t lose to any FCS schools, like Fisch just did. I know it won’t happen, but I wish Arizona could bring back RichRod.

Chuck Michel

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

