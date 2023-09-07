It was heart warming to read team members' thoughtful and awe inspired impressions of their trip. While Mideast history is complicated, they responded to seeing verifiable sites of its ancient thousands of years history. One of my favorite examples of Israel's multi-layered history is a hole excavated by archaeologists in the Cardo, an original Roman market, in which every layer reveals the different civilizations who lived there. We have family and friends in Israel and a former law student of my husband, who is like a son, is originally from Lebanon and is now practicing law with an international firm in Dubai, about an hour and a half by car from Abu Dhabi. If the team had gone to Dubai, they might have run into another Wildcat.