Letter: Re: the Sept. 2. article “Letter: Republicans for Biden/Harris”

Last winter the Star published a letter that proclaimed, “If this is climate change, I’ll take it!”
Arizona was experiencing above normal rainfall and plenty of snow in the mountains - though Australia was on fire, you remember.
Well, now summer’s here and it’s our turn: Fire has devastated Mt. Lemmon. July was the hottest month in Tucson’s history until August surpassed it. Last Thursday set a September record high of 110 degrees.
We cannot count on our federal government to act on climate change so it’s very important that we do so locally – and set a good example.
On Wednesday, Sept. 9 the Mayor and City Council will vote on a Climate Emergency Declaration. This will kick off the creation of a local climate action plan and carbon neutrality goal.
Please contact our Tucson leadership to support this effort.
Greg Lewis
Midtown
