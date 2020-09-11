 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 2. article “Letter: Republicans for Biden/Harris”
Last winter the Star published a letter that proclaimed, “If this is climate change, I’ll take it!”

Arizona was experiencing above normal rainfall and plenty of snow in the mountains - though Australia was on fire, you remember.

Well, now summer’s here and it’s our turn: Fire has devastated Mt. Lemmon. July was the hottest month in Tucson’s history until August surpassed it. Last Thursday set a September record high of 110 degrees. 

We cannot count on our federal government to act on climate change so it’s very important that we do so locally – and set a good example.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9 the Mayor and City Council will vote on a Climate Emergency Declaration. This will kick off the creation of a local climate action plan and carbon neutrality goal.

Please contact our Tucson leadership to support this effort.

Greg Lewis

Midtown

