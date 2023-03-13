A recent letter to the editor questioned the City of Tuscon initiative to plant one million trees. The questions were if the trees were adapted to our climate and the amount of water needed. I couldn’t help but detect snark in the writers tone, but I’m willing to admit I might be wrong there.

There are nine species of trees native to the Sonoran Desert that live below 4,500 feet, perfectly suited to Tucson. We see these trees daily in the washes, hillsides and yards so they are adapted to our climate and low-water environment. I suspect these trees will make up the majority of those planted.

The City’s web site has quite a bit of information on this initiative plus also a call for people to volunteer. This might be a great way to get involved as well and get your questions answered and see the results of this hard work. I wish you the best and hope you plant a few trees.

Stephen Caster

Oro Valley