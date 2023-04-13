Competing usually means racing to the top. However, Republican Arizona legislators are fighting to make public schools be at the very bottom. They have passed universal vouchers to take money out of public schools and have proposed a bill to teach an NRA course to kids (grooming and indoctrination) which would take away valuable time from essential course work.

How can Arizona grow a healthy economy if our kids are not educated? These legislators believe only the wealthy, through vouchers, should be educated and they limit opportunities for everyone else. They would waste valuable class time on NRA indoctrination instead of providing support for teaching our children STEM and the arts.

Please contract your legislators and voice your concerns as our kids and Arizona deserve better.

Sandy Caster

Oro Valley