Letter: Re: the Sept. 22. article “Letters to the Editor: Sept. 22”

I never thought I’d turn into one of those old folks who write newspapers to complain about the comics page, but here I am – but I see it as a symptom of a larger problem. The page appears to have been a corporate edict, with a number of Lee newspapers (all having identical web page design) simultaneously announcing changes to their comics pages. Lee obviously did this so it can be sent out as a package to all their newspapers to save money. This approach is also exemplified by the new enterprise-wide investigative team, which was trumpeted as a grand new idea but clearly is being done so that each individual paper can cut staff. That's why we were recently subjected to a lengthy article about housing prices in Montana, instead of an article of local interest. The paper isn't printed here, you don't get to choose which comics to print, you don't get to investigate local issues... why should we pay for a "local" paper anymore?
