Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

To paraphrase the Bard, something's rotten in the state of Arizona! Arizonans rise up and fuss about losing democracy because of vaccinations and mask mandates that may say their lives yet no one seems concerned about a fraudulent audit of the 2020 election that has gone far beyond its purview and that seems to abrogate our inalienable right to vote and have our voices heard. Perhaps my view is skewed because I fear a state Senate whose very slim majority is attempting to not merely deprive me of my vote but to silence me so it may reign supreme.
Barbara Benjamin
Northeast side
