Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Before parking to write this, I drove past a collision on Campbell and Sixth St that resulted in a small sedan getting front end damage, while a large pickup truck flipped onto its roof further up Campbell. There is no safe speed that a pickup truck should be driving inside city limits on a dry road in daylight that results in a rollover.

Though gas prices are up 30% you should not interpret this as permission to, say, drive 30% faster or more dangerously. Being a cyclist, pedestrian, or fellow driver in and around Tucson right now is a terrifying prospect. Please be thoughtful toward your fellow Tucsonans on the road and ease off the accelerator.