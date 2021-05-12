 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article "A new way to submit letters and guest opinions"

I live in Ward 6 and bike to Reid Park.

First of all, I would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the Mayor and Council for voting on May 4th to delay the Zoo expansion and explore Zoo expansion option "G-Minor" to save Reid Park green space.

Today, I am speaking for folks that actually use Reid Park green space. I bike, walk and attend events. The visitors to our public park are 60 to 70% low and middle income Latinos. The public needs more open green space not less.

Now, architect Bob Vint's Zoo expansion concept in "G-Minor" is brilliant. "G- Minor" saves park green space and is very cost effective. Having a world-class Zoo arch bridge is visionary, like something in San Diego, Disneyland, or Tokyo!!! Unbelievable.

Finally, Reid public park and Reid Zoo visitors will love a world-class arch bridge. "G- Minor" is a win-win for everyone.

Don Womack

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

