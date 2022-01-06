 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
We so often hear that Democrat Joe Manchin is the only one scrapping BBB. It's never mentioned that there are 50 Republican senators blocking the bill. All that is needed is for two Republicans to step out of the thrall of Donald Trump. Instead, they choose to follow a man that only thinks of himself and, in fact, did everything he could to form a coup on January 6th to overthrow the election. The BBB plan, consisting of a means-tested child tax credit, would help most of the people that voted these Republicans into office. Manchin isn't the real problem. 50 to 1? Who's really blocking BBB?

John Blackwell

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

