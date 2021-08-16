 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
Recently, my partner and I started frequenting restaurants again. Having been a server many years ago, I understand how difficult it is to make a living. Therefore, we have been regularly tipping between 25-30 percent and appreciate many of the places we love have survived the pandemic.

A few days ago, we visited a local Tucson restaurant and our server did not wear a mask. I was horrified! By the end of the meal, my partner and I discussed our habit of tipping at the higher level. I feel that if my server does not care about my health and wellbeing, then I’m back to tipping 15 percent. I would never presume to take away anyone’s rights, however, I do believe in consequences. During this pandemic, we will tip masked servers in the 25-30 percent range. We will not tip more than 15 percent to any server who does not consider the health and well-being of their customers. I encourage others to do the same.

Debra Rodriguez

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

