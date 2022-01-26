 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
Some have chosen to practice what they interpret as their constitutional right not to wear a mask, socially distance, or get vaccinated. These constitutional freedoms kill neighbors, friends, and children. After all, many vaccinated patients are being denied care because most of the unvaccinated COVID patients have used the resources of ICUs and hospitals. The vaccinated are being delayed treatments for significant medical crises other than COVID and are dying. If you choose not to get vaccinated, practice the XIV constitutional amendment (nor shall any state or person deprive any person of LIFE, liberty . . ), wear a mask, and social distance. Remember, these liberties and freedoms go both ways.

Michele Clark

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

