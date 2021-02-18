 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
Being a resident of Kolb and Snyder on the East side for 28 years, I would like to suggest to the power company they put their lines UNDERGROUND. After seeing the destruction of power lines in Southwest. Midwest and East, I was struck with the idea that underground lines would be very advantageous to all. I am sure there are plastics or some other materials that could safely encase the wires so that they are safe from water(rain which is very sparse in Pima County). Less than 5 inches in 2020. Think about the trees and other metals that would be saved. Think about the unobstructed views you would see. I am sure there are engineers or others that could come up with a system to manage an outage if it should occur to find the problem. Just an excellent suggestion to be considered. Modestly speaking.

Donald G. Phillips

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

