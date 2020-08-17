Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Don’t be fooled. Political lies will destroy our democracy faster than any pandemic might. Our upcoming election is the most important in the history of this republic.
Martha McSally, I suspect, knows she is lying. In her heart, she undoubtedly acknowledges that Mark Kelly is someone who has dedicated his life to his community. Witness his devotion to his wife, and then consider the risk to his own life while hurtling through space. The slippery falsehoods she is spreading in her attack ads against Mark Kelly have no factual basis in reality.
The actual truth that underlies most attack ads is the disgraceful truth it reveals about the attacker, not the attacked. Her recent attack ads are shameful in their disregard for the facts.
One of our most important ideals, the one thing that shouts I'm an American louder than any other, is fairness.
Martha McSally is violating that quintessential American ideal by putting out her lies. She therefore no longer deserves our trust, let alone our sacred vote.
Jerry Greenberg
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!