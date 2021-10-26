 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
Of late Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema has come under heavy fire for her unwillingness to support the far left element of her Democratic Party. Sinema is politically astute and she recognizes that Arizona is a long way from Massachusetts and New York both geographically and politically. Sinema also is well aware that there is nothing that a politician can do for her constituents if she fails to get elected. In 2018 Arizona television viewers were blitzed with announcements that David Garcia was "too liberal for Arizona". That message resonated with a large proportion of the state's electorate and the result was that we were stuck with four more years of Doug Ducey as this state's chief executive officer. Sinema's centrist posture will ensure that in 2024 she won't be accused of what sank Garcia's campaign. She knows what she's doing and I commend her for that.

Paul Lotsof

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

