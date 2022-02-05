Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Arizona has long been known nation-wide as a model of fair voting using early and mail in ballots. I have been grateful to be one of many Arizonans who participate with early and mail in ballots. We should defend these voting rights and not dismantle them.
And yet GOP State Representative John Fillmore, who happens to be running for Secretary of State, is introducing legislation that would eliminate almost all early voting and absentee ballots as well as require hand counting of ballots within 24 hours of the closing of polls. This would put a tremendous hardship on those of us who live in rural Arizona. We cannot have a Secretary of State who seeks to dismantle our voting rights. Are we not the country that says to every citizen: "Your vote counts"? Our voting system does not need to be restricted... it needs to be defended! Let make sure our legislators vote this bill down... decisively.
Mark Sorensen
Midtown
