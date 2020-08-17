Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Kudos and many thanks to the Pima County Health Department for its testing center in Udall Park. The experience was reassuring. Staff was welcoming and professional. The process was efficient and we will get our results in 48 hours. Even though we have been self-isolating, we will now know for sure that we are healthy. What a relief!
Barbara Benjamin
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
