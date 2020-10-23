 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Small business owners should pay more in taxes than nonbusiness owners because businesses take more of the public resources. The public is educating their employees for them. Prop 208 is a smaller tax than the tax cuts business owners have received from the state and federal level over the last several years. Besides public education serves society, allowing for a more educated workforce and voting population. Studies show public money invested into education will bring more to the state economy than tax cuts. Studies suggest Prop 208 would pump twice as much money into the state economy than the tax would take out. If there is anyone people should blame for this tax, it is the Republican legislators who have refused to follow the state constitution and decided to cut over a billion dollars out of our education system over the last 12 years.

I'm a mother, teacher, and proud Arizonan tax payer.

Jeanette Rupel

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News