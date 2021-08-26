 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

  • Comments

This is

my reaction to recent columns about civics taught (or not taught) in high school. When I was a senior in a small Ohio town, our teacher gave us each a Time magazine every Tuesday. On the following Monday we had a 10 question quiz on the news from the magazine. Then we discussed the issues presented in the magazine. Occasionally we debated social issues, like the right to work laws being considered in Ohio. In the years since, my husband and I have always read

one of the news magazines: Newsweek, Time, Economist, etc. For the past 10 years we've been reading the weekly: WEEK magazine, which we think is balanced and topnotch. I look back and thank my civics teacher for starting my constant interest in the Written news!

Sandi Bunker

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News