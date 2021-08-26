Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

This is
my reaction to recent columns about civics taught (or not taught) in high school. When I was a senior in a small Ohio town, our teacher gave us each a Time magazine every Tuesday. On the following Monday we had a 10 question quiz on the news from the magazine. Then we discussed the issues presented in the magazine. Occasionally we debated social issues, like the right to work laws being considered in Ohio. In the years since, my husband and I have always read
one of the news magazines: Newsweek, Time, Economist, etc. For the past 10 years we've been reading the weekly: WEEK magazine, which we think is balanced and topnotch. I look back and thank my civics teacher for starting my constant interest in the Written news!
Sandi Bunker
Foothills
