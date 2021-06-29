Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

My husband and I wanted to send a HUGE SHOUT OUT to all the wonderful volunteers that provided Covid-19 vaccinations. I had been calling for weeks to get any appointment and my husband was able to get us an appointment at U of A drive through site THE NEXT DAY! What an efficient and informative group. We had out first Pfizer shots on March 17th. Less than 21 minutes we were on our way. Our second shot was just as convenient and fast. Thank you all so very much! We got #vaxed and are very appreciative.
Jacqui Eckert
Midtown
