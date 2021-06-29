 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

  • Comments

My husband and I wanted to send a HUGE SHOUT OUT to all the wonderful volunteers that provided Covid-19 vaccinations. I had been calling for weeks to get any appointment and my husband was able to get us an appointment at U of A drive through site THE NEXT DAY! What an efficient and informative group. We had out first Pfizer shots on March 17th. Less than 21 minutes we were on our way. Our second shot was just as convenient and fast. Thank you all so very much! We got #vaxed and are very appreciative.

Jacqui Eckert

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News