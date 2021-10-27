 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
I'd like to compliment the hardworking employees who worked in our Brush and Bulky Pickup. I'd complained because they were behind schedule. Then their response made me realize how hard they were working. They were behind due to excessive greenery refuse. In retrospect, I've never seen so much refuse of all kinds. When they came to our house they went the extra mile to remove our greenery. Please vote to grant our city workers a raise on the pending ballot. They deserve it and need it to support their families. However, I did vote NO to grant the mayor and council raises. They can be more efficient. Our council members do NOT need TWO administrative assistants! Our Ward Four representative never even speaks up or has expressed a public opinion on our city issues. Our roads need fixing! Our police force is understaffed and underpaid. Vote NO to raise salaries for the mayor and council.

Karen Riggs

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

