Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
We wish to share a wonderful experience which occurred while celebrating our 61st wedding anniversary at a Tucson restaurant. As we prepared to leave we were informed that the couple seated near us had taken care of our check! We were astonished and proceeded to meet and thank them. It unfolded that they too were celebrating an anniversary, their 7th. We have been fortunate to live long and happy lives but this encounter is one of our nicest and most memorable.

In a period when our society appears in division, turmoil, and discontent, it is encouraging to encounter such a wonderful and generous couple.

We plan to pass on their generosity.

Robert and Linda Hutchens

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

