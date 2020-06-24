Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Channel 4 just announced that some of the fire fighters on the night shift , are sleeping in TENTS DURING THE DAY so they can then work NIGHTS fighting this fire during the hottest time of the year in Tucson ?
SOME have gotten rooms to sleep in ....the remaining brave people ? They sleep in TENTS during the day and then go in to the heat at night trying to stop the Big Horn fire from raging further.
This is an OUTRAGE ! Somehow , some way , they should be given rooms to stay cool before they return to battling the flames. Step up Tucson / Oro Valley and give them a decent place to sleep besides Catalina State Park.
Liz Andersen
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!