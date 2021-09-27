Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

While the Pima County tussles with the City of Tucson over Tucson Water's charging of higher rates for those outside of Tucson's city limits, a much larger issue is occurring--the longer-term lack of water for Eastern Pima County.
Instead of rearranging the Titanic's deck chairs, Pima County and the City of Tucson, through ordinances, need to stop supplying meters when Lake Mead water reaches 1,050 feet in elevation, the determinant of "active pool" versus "inactive pool". This way Pima County would then force all other water providers like Vail Water to stop providing meters as well.
The head of the Arizona Department of Water Resources has already expressed concern about Lake Mead reaching "dead pool" at 895 feet. Due to the Central Arizona Groundwater Replenishment District loophole, developers are cashing in now and ignoring the near-future loss of water.
You can't regulate what you do not have. The Republican-run state legislature is owned by developers. The 100-year guarantee of water is now a fraud.
Matt Somers
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.