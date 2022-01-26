Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Everyone in Arizona – parents, teachers, children, grandparents - know our schools are woefully underfunded. We already have the lowest per-pupil funding in the United States. But it’s going to get much worse if the AZ State Legislature doesn’t act now to pass an exemption to the 1980 Spending Limit. That’s right, a 40-year-old limit will force schools state-wide to cut spending by $1.2 billion. As if Covid hasn’t harmed our children’s educations enough, without this legislative action, teachers will be laid off, programs will be cut, and some schools may even have to close. The Spending Limit does not reduce our taxes. It just means the money collected can’t be used by the schools. Ridiculous? Contact your state representatives to 1) approve a one-time exemption before March 1, 2022, and 2) adopt a ballot measure so we the voters can repeal this limit. Find your representative on azleg.gov.
Eloise Gore
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.