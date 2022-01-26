 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

  • Comments

Everyone in Arizona – parents, teachers, children, grandparents - know our schools are woefully underfunded. We already have the lowest per-pupil funding in the United States. But it’s going to get much worse if the AZ State Legislature doesn’t act now to pass an exemption to the 1980 Spending Limit. That’s right, a 40-year-old limit will force schools state-wide to cut spending by $1.2 billion. As if Covid hasn’t harmed our children’s educations enough, without this legislative action, teachers will be laid off, programs will be cut, and some schools may even have to close. The Spending Limit does not reduce our taxes. It just means the money collected can’t be used by the schools. Ridiculous? Contact your state representatives to 1) approve a one-time exemption before March 1, 2022, and 2) adopt a ballot measure so we the voters can repeal this limit. Find your representative on azleg.gov.

Eloise Gore

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News